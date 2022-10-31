Is Twitter’s plan to charge a fee for its blue tick feasible especially in India?

Twitter is exploring a plan wherein users will have to cough up a fee to remain verified on the service, according to a report by Platformer. The report added that the plan is to compel users to subscribe to Twitter Blue (available at $4.99 a month) or lose their badges. Moreover, the microblogging platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, has imposed a deadline to introduce paid verification by November 7, 2022, The Verge revealed. The report added that Twitter’s employees will be fired if they do not meet this deadline. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1586848033550934016?t=R0DkX52JW1dnE3oRvGCmBw&s=19 Why it matters: Twitter’s verification, including its blue tick, is a coveted one and has been available for free so far. It has helped people, especially journalists, authenticate their profiles which helps disseminate information in a reliable fashion. It has met with some criticism as many people have complained that…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.