Jio overtakes BSNL In Wireline Services, Continues to be Top Wireless Service Provider: TRAI Data

Reliance Jio now has 2.2 lakh more wireline subscribers than BSNL making it the top telco in this category, TRAI’s data for August reveals. BSNL was the top player in this category until the end of July. Jio is now the most dominant player in both, the wireless and the wireline segment. Below are some more statistics mentioned in TRAI's report. Wireless and Active Wireless Subscribers Total: The total number of wireless subscribers increased to 1,149.11 million in August, showing a growth rate of 0.09% over the previous month. The number of connections in urban areas increased to 627.74 million and the number of connections in rural areas increased to 522.02 million. The monthly growth rate in urban and rural areas was 0.06% and 0.14% respectively. Jio maintains the lead: At the end of August, Jio continued its top spot…

