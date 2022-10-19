The Wire has "suspended" its stories against Meta and the BJP for the time being. It will now conduct an "internal review" of all documents, source material and sources used for its reporting, The Wire said. Also, two independent cybersecurity experts who were believed to have reviewed The Wire's DKIM signature verification process went on to say that this is false and they were not a part of the process, Newslaundary reported. In case you missed what's going on, here's a brief. The Wire released internal documents accusing Meta of giving special Instagram privileges to BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, which allowed him to take down any content he wants. The Wire said these documents were obtained from 'verified' sources and Meta has called these documents "fabricated". This tussle has set Twitter ablaze, where folks are divided on the…
The Wire “Suspends” its Stories Against Meta, Will Conduct “Review” Of Its Source Material
The Wire has ‘suspended’ its stories claiming Meta gave “X-Check” privileges to BJP’s Amit Malviya after controversy over authenticity
