"The Wire acknowledges that the internal editorial processes which preceded publication of its Meta stories did not meet the standards that we set for ourselves and our readers expect from us", the news organisation said in a statement. The Wire had "formally retracted" its Meta stories on October 23. In addition to the apology, "The Wire is also conducting a comprehensive editorial review of the internal editorial processes which resulted in the publication of these stories in order to identify and plug any and all shortcomings", it said. The problems that The Wire identified The Wire listed two major problems in the reporting process: It did not verify technical evidence properly before publishing the story. That process of review is still under way, but one clear editorial learning which can already be stated with certainty is that complex technical evidence…
The Wire Issues Apology For ‘Not Meeting Editorial Standards’ On Its Meta Stories
The Wire’s reports claimed that Meta gave content removal privileges to BJP’s Amit Malviya and after a round of denials, issued this apology
