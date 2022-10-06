Tesla CEO Elon Musk will buy Twitter for $44 billion after all

Twitter will become a private company soon as Tesla owner, Elon Musk, has confirmed his intention of buying the company at $54.20 (Rs. 4336 approximately) per share, according to a tweet put out by Twitter’s Investor Relations account. The deal has been mired in controversies ever since it was first confirmed in April 2022 after Musk offered to buy it on April 14, 2022. Musk will be shelling out $44 billion as initially announced in the April agreement signed between the parties. Why it matters: The deal had been a contentious one even before it was confirmed given Musk’s erratic demeanour. Musk and Twitter were set to battle it out before an American court as Musk had walked away from the deal in July 2022. It remains to be seen whether the latest announcement concludes this deal or is another…

