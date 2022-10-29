Draft Telecom Bill 2022: Will the provisions create a regulatory overlap? #NAMA

Key Takeaways

There’s a conflict of interest because the government is acting as a regulator, a service provider, and the lawmaker all rolled into one.

The bill leaves the future of the telecom industry in peril as many rights are set to be violated if this bill were to become a law.

The bill will cause jurisdictional disputes because of a lack of clarity in the definitions and was drafted with an intent to destroy independent regulation

The government should either trim the scope of the bill down or include everything and make it a tiered regulation.

There is a lot of regulatory overlap with several ministries that raises many concerns which is not good for industry and consumers.

There’s scope for regulatory arbitrage which is not good for governments, consumers, and industry players (trying to) create a level-playing field.

“There’s a huge conflict of interest. There’s a biased interest in the bill by suggesting that all the powers have to lie with me (Indian government). I am a regulator, a service provider, and the lawmaker all rolled into one. You are turning back the history of telecom development in India (by) 28 years,” a participant said during a discussion organised by Medianama on the draft Telecom Bill, 2022 at India Habitat Centre, Delhi.

He said that contents of the bill are challengeable in the courts of law such as TDSAT (Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal) or the high courts. He added that the challenge will have to be directed at the contents of the bill but not the power of the government to make the law.

The attendee pointed out that the political conditions were not conducive enough to have serious negotiations on the bill. He added that the future of the telecom industry is at stake and warned that many rights are going to be violated if this bill were to become a law.

“It’s a top-down approach right now. There was a difference between the governments earlier (and the present one) where they would invite stakeholders from the industry, have discussions, and take policy decisions,” he said.

The three-hour discussion centred around the impact of the bill’s provisions on the telecom sector and the Indian internet. This post will focus on whether the department of telecommunications (DoT) has the jurisdiction to regulate the internet in India.

The transcript has been edited for purposes of brevity and clarity.

Here are some of the issues discussed at the event

What kind of conflicts can we expect among ministries?

Nikhil Pahwa, who moderated the discussion, said that the bill was the DoT’s way of “usurping everyone else’s domain”. He pointed that the Information & Broadcasting was looking at streaming and may end up looking at gaming potentially in the future whereas it had no role in the digital space before the IT rules, 2021.

He quipped that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is trying to steer clear of responsibility whereas the department for promotion of industry and internal trade is looking at e-commerce regulation.

An attendee said that the new government in 2014 merged the ministries of tech and telecom under one ministry but with two distinct departments.

“We went back to having two separate ministries as opposed to two administrative departments a couple of years down the line. The purpose of the discussion around distinction of powers is the principle of checks and balances. Every time we start a discussion around a super regulatory structure, the conversation gets eroded a little bit on the checks and balances and the difference of structures and balance of powers, etc.,” she added while doubting if a single regulator is the correct for all of these sectors.

Will it cause more disputes?

A lawyer provided an example of the inclusion of broadcasting within the scope of TRAI and recounted the confusion over carriage and content.

She averred that telecommunication or communication services has to concern only infrastructure and not deal with regulation of content.

“..but the way it has been defined in terms of video communication services, without clarifying the meaning of communication services seems to me that even content streaming services would be included,” she added.

It is likely to fuel disputes between the MIB and various other ministries over jurisdiction, she said while cautioning that the bill will raise more jurisdictional disputes because of a lack of clarity in the definitions.

“…this is a colonial law with different names, it has the same roots, it’s not changed, our thinking has not changed, it’s not modern, the promise is not matching the actual output here,” one of the attendees stated unequivocally.

Most countries, which have similar legislation, start by defining the role of a regulator which is independent, as per another participant. “This is what this bill misses out on and has an intent to destroy independent regulation. It’s one of the reasons to challenge it,” he said.

What are the concerns of companies?

An attendee said that the companies are concerned about the broad definition but the wide scope means that companies will have to comply with not only DoT but also MeitY.

He was also concerned about the fact that the central government retained the right to define new services. “Now there are no guardrails as such, but at the end of that clause, if you see the definition of telecommunication services says— future services can also be included,” he added. He also recommended that the government should either trim the scope of the bill down or include everything and make it a tiered regulation.

An attendee suggested it would be useful to look at the ITU’s definitions which also speak of transmission thereby referring to the process of carrying content or the carriage layer.

He pointed out that the ITR (International Telecommunication Regulation) requires countries to follow human rights norms in their preamble and putting something like that into the preamble of such a bill would clarify how the provisions are to be interpreted later.

How to address regulatory overlap?

A speaker said that there is a lot of regulatory overlap with several ministries which raises many concerns. “There’s regulatory uncertainty which is not good for industry and consumers. There’s scope for regulatory arbitrage which is not good for governments, consumers, and industry players (trying to) create a level-playing field,” she explained, adding that the biggest concern is the lack of shape and format for India’s data protection law.

She clarified that the draft Telecom bill will end up hardcoding a lot of things that may have implications on how the data protection bill can be framed and whether we can frame a strong law.

Another participant elaborated that interception requirements under the telecom bill is a good example. She continued: “…when you are creating a regulatory framework that is setting context for where these measures are permitted these tend to be seen as more reasonable incursions into the right to privacy but ideally you would have an enabling data protection law in place before you start debating the extent to which you would infringe on those rights with various regulations.”

The framing of regulations requires a baseline which is then followed by carve-outs, an attendee said. “We are carving out before we’ve decided on the baseline over here, which is hugely problematic,” she said.

What about granting powers to TRAI to regulate predatory pricing?

Pahwa said that it raises “questions about jurisdictional overlaps between TRAI and CCI”. A participant reminded the gathering that TRAI always had the power to check predatory pricing as part of its TTOs (Telecom Tariff Order).

“There are three areas where TRAI has absolute powers under Section 11 of the TRAI act— Quality of service, Tariff and Interconnection,” he said, highlighting that the problem is that TRAI gets all of these powers over the entire internet if you go back to the definitions in the bill.

Another participant confirmed that the TRAI has “absolute powers to regulate, not to recommend, regulate tariff, quality of service and interconnection for telecom service providers”. He said that there are a few basic principles while thinking of tariff— transparency, non-discriminatory and non-predation.

