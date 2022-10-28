Tata Powers important data packet leaked: Hive ransomware owns up to cyberattack

A packet of data was reportedly hacked from Tata Powers servers by Hive, a ransomware gang, and then leaked on the dark web on October 25, 2022, reported Hindustan Times. This data includes bank accounts of the company, bank statements and details of its employees including their remuneration and passport information, said HT that viewed samples of the leaked data. Further, details of the batteries used by Tata Power and diagrams of some of their grids was also leaked. As per the report, the company on October 14 disclosed that its Information Technology infrastructure was hit by a cyberattack and some of its systems were affected as a result. The gang that claimed the cyberattack by releasing the data on dark web forum. Why it matters: Verizon in June of this year reported a consistent year-on-year increase in ransomware usage and…

