A packet of data was reportedly hacked from Tata Powers servers by Hive, a ransomware gang, and then leaked on the dark web on October 25, 2022, reported Hindustan Times. This data includes bank accounts of the company, bank statements and details of its employees including their remuneration and passport information, said HT that viewed samples of the leaked data. Further, details of the batteries used by Tata Power and diagrams of some of their grids was also leaked. As per the report, the company on October 14 disclosed that its Information Technology infrastructure was hit by a cyberattack and some of its systems were affected as a result. The gang that claimed the cyberattack by releasing the data on dark web forum. Why it matters: Verizon in June of this year reported a consistent year-on-year increase in ransomware usage and…
News
Tata Powers important data packet leaked: Hive ransomware owns up to cyberattack
A recent data leak from Tata Power has exposed sensitive information of the company and its employees and is being considered a major cybersecurity incident
Latest Headlines
- Agenda: Future Of Tech // LIVE In Delhi, Nov 3, 2022 October 28, 2022
- Tata Powers important data packet leaked: Hive ransomware owns up to cyberattack October 28, 2022
- Medianama discussion on draft Telecom Bill 2022: Are the licensing provisions overly broad? #NAMA October 28, 2022
- Narrow down definitions in the Telecom Bill: Stakeholders comment on the Telecom Bill during MediaNama event October 28, 2022
- Amit Malviya to File Civil And Criminal Cases Against The Wire October 28, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login