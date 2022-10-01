Summary: California dials up regulatory heat on Amazon by suing it for antitrust violations

The U.S. state of California has filed a lawsuit against Amazon alleging that the company “stifled competition and caused increased prices across California through anticompetitive contracting practices”. A copy of the suit was reviewed by Medianama. (You can read it here) The suit argues that Amazon requires merchants to enter into agreements that severely penalize them if their products are offered for a lower price on other platforms in order to avoid competing on prices with other online e-commerce sites. In other words, sellers have to ensure that their products are not sold at a lower price on other sites which also includes their own websites in some cases. The suit suggests that Amazon has cornered considerable market power through these agreements and imposes penalties such as the loss of the “Buy Box” on the website or paying compensation to…

