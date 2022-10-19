Stop warrantless search of personal digital devices: media association appeals to SC for regulation

What’s the news: The Supreme Court on October 18 issued notice in a plea by a group of journalists asking the court to regulate the search and seizure powers of the police, particularly in case of electronic devices. As per the petition viewed by MediaNama, the Foundation for Media Professionals(FMP) asked the apex court to declare “that the contents of an arrested/ accused person’s digital device and password/ passcode/ biometric ID are protected by the guarantee against compelled self-incrimination as under Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India.” It also asked that the court acknowledge such actions as a breach of the right to privacy and call for a draft model legislation to ensure such actions are “in consonance with the fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution.” A bench comprising Justice K.M. Joseph and Justice Hrishikesh Roy…

