With inputs from Aarathi Ganesan Pune-based VPN service provider SnTHostings in September filed a legal challenge against the Indian government alleging that the cybersecurity directions issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in April are unconstitutional. In its petition, the company argued that the directions are in violation of the right to privacy and the right to do business, and are beyond the scope of the powers conferred to CERT-In. After hearing the arguments, the Delhi High Court on September 28 issued a notice directing CERT-In to provide a response within four weeks, stating that the issue requires consideration, Internet Freedom Foundation reported. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for December 9, 2022. Why does this matter? The CERT-In directions, which went into effect on June 28 for larger entities and on September 26 for Micro, Small and Medium…
Why an Indian VPN provider is suing the government over the new cybersecurity rules
Foreign-based VPNs like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, etc. have already announced exits from India, but where will domestic companies go?
