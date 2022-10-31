What's the news: Fintech startup Slice is pivoting to a new model of credit lending in order to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines on digital lending, the company informed customers by email on October 29. "Due to recent RBI guidelines, Slice card can’t be used for credit transactions from November end…To ensure a smooth transition, we will temporarily block your card during November. We will notify you in advance in the Slice app when we upgrade you to the all-new experience before November end," Slice said. What's the new model: Customers must open a prepaid account with Slice and link their Slice card to the account. Apart from being able to add money to the account using UPI, debit, and credit cards, customers can borrow money from Slice, and then use the card "The amount you can…
Here's how Slice is changing to work around RBI's digital lending guidelines
Fintech startup Slice is pivoting to a new model of credit lending in order to comply with the RBI's guidelines on digital lending
