Supreme Court issues notice on J&K schools association’s plea against internet shutdowns

What’s the news: The Supreme Court on October 17, 2022 issued notice on a plea seeking continuous and uninterrupted 4G mobile Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir, reported LiveLaw. The petition was filed by the Private Schools Association of J&K, a non-profit body that represents “the interest of over 3,800 schools.” As per the report, the J&K home department has been arraigned for the “grave” violation of the fundamental right to education of students by allegedly slowing down the internet speed to 2G. Petitioners said that the internet shutdowns enforced in the region have led to a “digital apartheid in access to education” in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. According to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) that provided legal assistance in this case, the petition was filed in 2020 but has come up for hearing two years…

