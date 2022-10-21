What’s the news: The Supreme Court on October 17, 2022 issued notice on a plea seeking continuous and uninterrupted 4G mobile Internet service in Jammu and Kashmir, reported LiveLaw. The petition was filed by the Private Schools Association of J&K, a non-profit body that represents “the interest of over 3,800 schools.” As per the report, the J&K home department has been arraigned for the “grave” violation of the fundamental right to education of students by allegedly slowing down the internet speed to 2G. Petitioners said that the internet shutdowns enforced in the region have led to a “digital apartheid in access to education” in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. According to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) that provided legal assistance in this case, the petition was filed in 2020 but has come up for hearing two years…
News
Supreme Court issues notice on J&K schools association’s plea against internet shutdowns
Appeal against frequent internet shutdowns and their impact on education in the name of ‘counter-terrorism’
Latest Headlines
- Supreme Court issues notice on J&K schools association’s plea against internet shutdowns October 21, 2022
- A deep dive into the Karnataka auto ban: Are aggregators the only losers in this deal? October 21, 2022
- Protecting Consumer Privacy Is An Asset To Advertisers: ASCI CEO Manisha Kapoor At #PrivacyNama2022 October 21, 2022
- Use Facial Recognition To Age-Verify Online Game Players, Suggests IT Ministry Task Force October 21, 2022
- Everything that you need to know about US’ Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights October 21, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login