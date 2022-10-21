Save the date: Future of Tech // LIVE in Delhi, Nov 3, 2022

On November 3, Rest of World, in partnership with MediaNama, will be hosting the next installment of their Future of Tech // LIVE event series at The Claridges in Delhi, with programming that will center around the impact of tech policies on the future of India.

The event will start with a panel discussion on tech policy, moderated by Rest of World’s South Asia Editor, Itika Sharma Punit, and will take a close look at how the policies about internet businesses, privacy, and data that India creates today will define the country’s future in the coming decade.

For the fireside chat, Rest of World’s Head of Operations, Eli Berger, will host a key content creator to dive deep into his experience creating content in India, covering everything from navigating the local policy environment to the role that global big tech apps play compared to local startups.

The event will conclude with a lively dinner and reception, featuring equal parts networking and community-building.

