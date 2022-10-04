Roundup: Airtel Launches 5G in India, Telecom Minister Targets a Fast 200-city coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the India Mobile Congress (IMC), 2022 on Saturday. “5G technology will not be limited to speedy internet access, but it has the capability to change lives,” he said. Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, over 200 cities in India will get 5G in the next 6 months, Mint reported. Attempts are being made to make 5G services available in 80 to 90% of the country in the next two years, he added. He also emphasized that 5G services will be affordable, just like India's 4G services. Telcos' 5G timeline The representatives of all three major private telecom providers were present at the event. Airtel started offering its 5G services on the same day in 8 cities in India. It will expand to "most cities" by March 2023, and to the whole country…

