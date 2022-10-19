What's the news: Reliance Jio has signed deals with Nokia and Ericsson to procure infrastructure for building its 5G network, the two suppliers noted in press releases dated October 17. Jio’s closest competitor and India’s second-largest carrier Airtel has also partnered with Nokia and Ericsson, along with Samsung, Airtel revealed earlier this month. Why does this matter: Until a couple of years ago, China-based Huawei and ZTE were the leading supplier of 5G equipment and the go-to choice for telecom operators. However, in the last two years, most countries, including India, the US, the UK, and Australia have either banned or discouraged the use of equipment from these two companies because of their close ties with the Chinese government. The latest deals by Jio and Airtel confirm that Huawei and ZTE have effectively been shut out from the 5G race in…
Reliance Jio signs deals with Ericsson, Nokia to build its 5G network
Othe manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Google, and Oppo are expected to roll out updates in November and December
