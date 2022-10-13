wordpress blog stats
Reading List for Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct #NAMA

Published

We’re getting ready for our discussion on the latest Draft Telecommunications Bill in Delhi on Tuesday, next week. Details of the venue and discussion are included below, including a reading list we curated, in case you need context for the discussion.

Date: October 18 (Tuesday) 2022
Time: Session starts at 2:00 PM (lunch and check-in at 1:00 PM)
Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre

Please apply to attend here.

This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before October 17, 2022.

Reading List

  1. The Bill: Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 [download]
  2. Summaries of various sections of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2021:
    • Licensing, Registration, Authorisation And Spectrum [read]
    • Right Of Way For Telecom Infrastructure [read]
    • Standards, Public Safety and National Security [read]
    • Telecommunication Development Fund And Regulatory Sandbox [read]
    • Protection of users from spam calls [read]
  3. Explanatory note to the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 [read]
  4. Internet Freedom Foundation’s observations on the draft Bill [read]
  5. The Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw’s press conference on the draft Telecom Bill, 2022 [watch]
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw’s comments on the draft Bill [read]
  7. A draft of the DoT’s consultation paper in July 2022 [read]
  8. Medianama’s summary of the consultation paper [read]

From the archives:

  1. The Lowdown: TRAI’s recommendations for Internet Telephony from telcos, ISPs and VNOs, MediaNama [read]
  2. What mobile operators have said about VoIP in the past, MediaNama [read]
  3. No evidence of VoIP cannibalization of Voice – Airtel India CEO Gopal Vittal, MediaNama [read]
  4. Airtel, Idea, Vodafone derailing our plans to launch VoIP services in India’: Ringo, MediaNama [read]
  5. All Communications Services Are Not Created Equal – Substitution of OTT Communications Services for ECS from a Consumer Perspective, SSRN [download]

Historical telecom operator submissions on OTT Regulation:

  1. Reliance Jio [read]
  2. Bharti Airtel [read]
  3. Vodafone [read]
  4. Idea Cellular [read]
  5. Reliance Communications [read]

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before October 17, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama's event.

