Reading List for Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct #NAMA

We’re getting ready for our discussion on the latest Draft Telecommunications Bill in Delhi on Tuesday, next week. Details of the venue and discussion are included below, including a reading list we curated, in case you need context for the discussion.

Date: October 18 (Tuesday) 2022

Time: Session starts at 2:00 PM (lunch and check-in at 1:00 PM)

Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre

This is an invite only event with limited capacity. In case you fit with our mandate for a curated audience, we’ll send you a confirmation on or before October 17, 2022.

Reading List

The Bill: Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 [download] Summaries of various sections of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2021: Licensing, Registration, Authorisation And Spectrum [read]

Right Of Way For Telecom Infrastructure [read]

Standards, Public Safety and National Security [read]

Telecommunication Development Fund And Regulatory Sandbox [read]

Protection of users from spam calls [read] Explanatory note to the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 [read] Internet Freedom Foundation’s observations on the draft Bill [read] The Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw’s press conference on the draft Telecom Bill, 2022 [watch] Ashwini Vaishnaw’s comments on the draft Bill [read] A draft of the DoT’s consultation paper in July 2022 [read] Medianama’s summary of the consultation paper [read]

From the archives:

The Lowdown: TRAI’s recommendations for Internet Telephony from telcos, ISPs and VNOs, MediaNama [ read ] What mobile operators have said about VoIP in the past, MediaNama [ read ] No evidence of VoIP cannibalization of Voice – Airtel India CEO Gopal Vittal, MediaNama [ read ] Airtel, Idea, Vodafone derailing our plans to launch VoIP services in India’: Ringo, MediaNama [ read ] All Communications Services Are Not Created Equal – Substitution of OTT Communications Services for ECS from a Consumer Perspective, SSRN [ download ]

Historical telecom operator submissions on OTT Regulation:

Reliance Jio [ read ] Bharti Airtel [ read ] Vodafone [ read ] Idea Cellular [ read ] Reliance Communications [ read ]

