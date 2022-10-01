The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) card storage rules, which prevent online merchants (like Amazon and Swiggy) and payment aggregators and gateways (like Razorpay and BillDesk) from storing credit and debit card details of their customers, kick in today despite a lack of clarity on whether or not the payments ecosystem is ready for the change. The rules were announced in March 2020 and the initial deadline was December 31, 2021. This was then shifted to June 30, 2022, and finally to September 30, 2022, after a lot of pressure from the industry. But despite these extensions, it appears that the payments ecosystem is underprepared for the new system, which comprises two alternatives to storing card details: Tokenisation: merchants and payment aggregators store tokenised versions of the card details and process payments based on these tokens, or; Guest checkout: customers enter their card…
RBI’s card storage rules kick in today, but is the payments ecosystem ready in India?
RBI’s card storage rules kick in today despite a lack of clarity on whether or not the payments ecosystem is ready for the change
