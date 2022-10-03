PrivacyNama Session: Privacy, Children and Access to Services; October 6

We are pleased to announce the “Privacy, Children and Access to Services” panel (October 6) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference, to discuss the concerns around protecting the rights of children in the digital age. We’ll be in conversation with Aparajita Bharti (Young Leaders for Active Citizenship & The Quantum Hub), Nivedita Krishna (Advocate; Founder, Pacta), and Sonia Livingstone (London School of Economics and Political Science). Session: Privacy, Children and Access to Services Date: October 6, 2022 Time: 3:45 PM – 5:00 PM IST This is an invite-only event. Please register here to attend. Panelists Aparajita Bharti, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship & The Quantum Hub: Aparajita Bharti is the Founding Partner of The Quantum Hub (TQH), a leading public policy research and consulting firm and the co-founder of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) which works with young people to increase their engagement with the democratic process.…
