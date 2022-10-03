PrivacyNama Session: Government Access to Data; October 7

We are pleased to announce the “Government Access to Data” panel (October 7) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference. Our speakers will examine how governments access and use citizen data and the impacts this has on privacy and surveillance for our audience of stakeholders in India and across the world. We’ll be in conversation with Eyup Kun (KU Leuven), Prateek Waghre (Internet Freedom Foundation), and Srinidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law). Aditi Agrawal (Journalist, Newslaundry) will chair this session. Session: Government Access to Data Date: October 7, 2022 Time: 2:45 PM – 2:45 PM IST This is an invite-only event. Please register here to attend. Panelists Eyup Kun: He is a Turkish qualified lawyer since 2019. He completed his master studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science (the LSE) with the specialisation of information technology, media and communications law in 2020.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.