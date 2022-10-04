PrivacyNama Session: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable; October 7

We are pleased to announce the “Data Protection Regulator Roundtable” (October 7) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference. Our speakers will discuss their experience in running a data protection commission, for our audience of stakeholders in India and across the world.

We’ll be in conversation with Commissioner Adv Collen Weapond (South Africa) and Sharon Azarya (Israel). Renuka Sane (NIPFP) will chair this session.

Session: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable

Date: October 7, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM – 2:45 PM IST

This is an invite-only event. Please register here to attend.

Panelists

Commissioner Adv Collen Weapond: Johannes Collen Weapond is an admitted Advocate of the High Court of South Africa. His areas of specialization include information technology, risk management, forensic investigation, compliance management, business management as well as law with a specialization in the law of contracts.

Johannes is currently serving as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Office of the Premier in the Eastern Cape and Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee of the Department of Telecommunication and Postal Services. He also serves as a member of the Audit Committee of the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, the Limpopo Provincial Audit Committee, Freestate Provincial Audit Committee, Wholesale and Retail SETA, Freestate Department of Education. He is also a member of the Council of the University of Mpumalanga (UMP) and the Chairperson of the Strategy Subcommittee. He was appointed as the Independent Expert for Legal and ICT at the Quality Council for Trade and Occupation (QCTO).

Sharon Azarya: Adv. Sharon Shemesh Azarya is a professional leader of regulation and enforcement in technology driven sectors. As Head of International Affairs at the Israeli Privacy Protection Authority, Sharon is responsible for the creation and maintenance of Strategic Alliances with policymakers and regulators around the world, in order to promote cooperation in enforcement and harmonization in policy making.

Prior to her work at the PPA, Sharon has held various positions focusing on regulation and policy making, in the Israeli Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting and the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including an advisor to the Director General of the Ministry. Sharon was also a lecturer on Communication Law at the Tel Aviv University and the “Eilat Campus” of the Ben Gurion University. Graduate of Tel-Aviv University holding L.L.B. and L.L.M degrees in Law.

Renuka Sane: Renuka Sane is an Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. Her research interests lie in household finance, credit and bankruptcy, pensions, consumer protection in finance and the regulatory state.

She was a member of the research team of the Bankruptcy Legislative Reforms Commission on individual insolvency. She was also a member of the Pension Advisory Committee of the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority, and a member of the Working Group on personal insolvency at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. She has a PhD in Economics from the University of New South Wales and holds an M.A. in Economics from Mumbai University.

Agenda and Programme

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 1 | October 6 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Opening Keynote by Prof. Usha Ramanathan , in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

, in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama) 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows

Session Chair: Aarathi Ganesan (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Arindrajit Basu (CIS), Sidharth Deb (CCG-NLUD), and Sukanya Thapliyal (CCG-NLUD)

Session Chair: TBA

Speakers: Aparajita Bharati (YLAC & The Quantum Hub), Nivedita Krishna (Pacta), and Prof. Sonia Livingstone (London School of Economics and Political Science)

Session Chair: Prasanto Kumar Roy (FTI Consulting)

Speakers: Beni Chugh (Dvara Research), Debapratim Ray (Xiaomi), Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad (The Norwegian Consumer Council), and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla)

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 2 | October 7 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:45 PM: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable

Session Chair: Renuka Sane (NIPFP)

Speakers: Commissioner Adv Collen Weapond (South Africa), Sharon Azarya (Israel)

Session Chair: Aditi Agrawal (Newslaundry)

Speakers: Eyup Kun (KU Leuven), Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law), and Tanmay Singh (Internet Freedom Foundation)

Session Chair: Sarvesh Mathi (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok & Mahajan), Manjushree RM (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), Shashank Mohan (CCG-NLUD)

Session Chair: Rahul Narayan (Advocate, Supreme Court)

Speakers: Ali Khan (ZS), Ivana Bartoletti (Wipro), and Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska (Prosus)

Apply to attend the Day 1 and Day 2 discussions here.

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

Apply to attend the workshop here.

1:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Opening Keynote by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI)

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: PrivacyTech Demos by Disecto, Doosra, and Priva Sapien

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Workshop: Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising Introduction to AdTech: Understanding how digital advertising works globally Privacy Implications of Current Practices: Impact of advertising practices on consumers, and key privacy regulation considerations Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): Key technology developments from app stores, platforms and advertisers. Expected Impact: Implications of reform efforts for startups, advertisers and consumers Preparing for change: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Closing Remarks

MediaNama is hosting these events with support from Mozilla, Meta, Walmart and Amazon. The Centre for Communication Governance at NLU Delhi, Access Now and Centre for Internet and Society are our community partners for the discussions, and the workshop is being hosted in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India and Mozilla.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to apply to attend the discussions and the workshop. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama here to support our work.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by October 1, for the discussions and October 9, for the workshop.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

