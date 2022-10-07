wordpress blog stats
PrivacyNama 2022 Workshop: Privacy Preserving Advertising; October 11

Published

As a part of PrivacyNama 2022, we are hosting a virtual workshop on Privacy Preserving Advertising on October 11. Block your calendars and register here to attend.

Date: October 11, 2022
Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM IST

In case you missed attending PrivacyNama 2022, you can check out the live-streams of the sessions from Day 1 and Day 2 on MediaNama’s YouTube channel. Please share it with your family, friends, and colleagues.

 Agenda and Programme

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

  • 1:30 PM – 2:00 PM: Opening Remarks, by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI)
  • 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM: PrivacyTech Demos:
    • Disecto – Manav Mahajan, Co-founder and CEO
    • Doosra – Aditya Vuchi, Founder and CEO
    • PrivaSapien – Abilash Soundararajan, Founder & CEO
  • 2:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Workshop on Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising, by Martin Thomson (Distinguished Engineer, Mozilla)
    • Online Advertising Today: Understanding how digital advertising works globally
    • A movement for Privacy Preserving Advertising: How efforts are being made to provide privacy-preserving solutions that address key advertising needs of measurement and targeting, without creating a secondary trade in user data.We’ll discuss the implications of these changes for startups, advertisers and consumers
    • What might come next: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment.
  • 4:45 PM – 5:00 PM: Closing Remarks

Why we are doing this?

Online advertising has a reputation for being privacy-invasive, drawing regulatory attention around the world.  The workshop will examine where things stand today and look at some of the technical trends in the industry.

The workshop will briefly describe the main actors in online advertising and the roles they play. This is a system where individuals are systemically stripped of privacy. Data about their activity – both online and offline – is gathered and connected across the web in order to drive ever-increasing efficiency in advertising.

MediaNama is hosting PrivacyNama 2022 workshop in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India and Mozilla.

This is an invite-only event, so don’t forget to apply to attend the workshop. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama here to support our work.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, you’ll receive a confirmation on or before October 10, 2022.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

