A public interest litigation seeking quashing of three contracts between the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and foreign companies was permitted to be withdrawn by the Karnataka High Court on October 20, 2022. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, disposed the petition filed by Mathews Thomas, a retired army office, by stating, “After arguing the matter for some time, Prashant Bhushan, the learned counsel appearing along with the counsel on record prays for withdrawal of the petition with liberty to avail appropriate legal remedies including approaching the apex court.” According to Live Law, the plea said that UIDAI by entering into the contracts allowed foreign companies to "access to all data" and "authorised [them] to use, store, transfer, process, and link to any individual". It argued that the contracts violated citizens’…
PIL alleging UIDAI shares citizen data with foreign companies withdrawn
Was filed the Karnataka HC against the UIDAI contracting with foreign companies, giving wide-ranging data access, on national security grounds
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
