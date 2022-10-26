PIL alleging UIDAI shares citizen data with foreign companies withdrawn

A public interest litigation seeking quashing of three contracts between the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and foreign companies was permitted to be withdrawn by the Karnataka High Court on October 20, 2022. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi, disposed the petition filed by Mathews Thomas, a retired army office, by stating, “After arguing the matter for some time, Prashant Bhushan, the learned counsel appearing along with the counsel on record prays for withdrawal of the petition with liberty to avail appropriate legal remedies including approaching the apex court.” According to Live Law, the plea said that UIDAI by entering into the contracts allowed foreign companies to "access to all data" and "authorised [them] to use, store, transfer, process, and link to any individual". It argued that the contracts violated citizens’…

