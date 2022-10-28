What’s the news: An inter-ministerial task force set up to form rules and regulations for the online gaming sector has restarted the debate on whether such game aggregators are intermediaries or publishers, reported the Hindustan Times. As per a report viewed by HT, the task force discussed whether gaming platforms can be regulated under section 79(2)(c) of the IT Act, 2000, “providing for rule-making power to prescribe due diligence to be observed by the intermediaries to claim safe harbour under section 79(1) against third party content,” while also acting as publishers. While the task force favours a new central legislation to license the online gaming sector and block/deregister entities violating Indian laws, it fails to define an online gaming platform. However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) said that such platforms can only be publishers of content since they…
News
Online gaming platforms, intermediaries or publishers? Inter-ministerial task force restarts debate
Formation of inter-ministerial task force on online gaming platforms reignites debate on considering them intermediaries or publishers
