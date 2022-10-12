Booking autorickshaws through ride-hailing apps in Karnataka will be illegal from today (Wednesday) in Karnataka, Business Standard reported. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommani asked the state's transport department to take stern action if such companies were found to be offering auto-rickshaw services in Bengaluru, according to Economic Times. Speaking to the Media, Karnataka's Transport Commissioner T.H.M Kumar said that ride-hailing platforms such as Ola and Uber cannot provide autorickshaw services until the government takes a decision on this matter. Rs 5000 penalty per vehicle: The Karnataka government said on Tuesday that a Rs 5000 penalty will be imposed on ride-aggregators if they continue to offer auto rickshaw services in Bengaluru. However, a Medianama employee was able to book autos using ride-hailing apps in Bengaluru and travel through heavily policed areas like Indira Nagar and Marathahalli without any problem. This move comes after…
Trouble for Ola, Uber, Rapido in Karnataka as CM calls for stern action against online autorickshaw bookings
Popular aggregators asked to stop autorickshaw bookings as drivers’ union plans new app with Nandan Nilekani-backed foundation
