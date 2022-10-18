"We are standing at that very critical crossroads today, where we have to take a fundamental call whether we want to allow these aggregators [Swiggy, Zomato] who don't know how to run restaurants, who don't know how to make money, to come and spoil our money-making business. Very simple," Anurag Katriar, Founder and MD of Indigo Hospitality, remarked at a virtual town hall organised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on October 7 regarding "Protecting Dine-In Margins." The town hall is a follow-up to an advisory issued by NRAI in September warning restaurants against adopting Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner/Dineout, which are payment gateways that restaurants can offer to their dine-in customers in addition to existing methods like cash, card, and UPI. These two payment options allow Swiggy and Zomato to earn a commission on dine-in transactions. FREE READ…
News
Why restaurants are against Swiggy, Zomato payment gateways for dine-in customers
Leading restaurant chains urged others to not allow Zomato and Swiggy enter the dine-in space with payment gateways
