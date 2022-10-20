Netflix reveals average revenue from India is affecting its bottom line in Asia-Pacific region

Netflix has staved off its losing streak and managed to add 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, according to its quarterly report for the months of July to September (Q3). The loss in subscribers had been a major concern as the company lost 200,000 and 970,000 in two consequent quarters this year. The company itself was surprised with these figures as it offered a forecast of one million additions to its global subscriber base which now stands at 223.09 million. Netflix added that it expects 4.5 million subscribers in the following quarter. Why it matters: The company had been under pressure as it had to reckon with the tapering of growth fuelled by the pandemic coupled with fierce competition from other streamers ramping up their investments. It was the first time that Netflix lost subscribers in a…

