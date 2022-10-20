Netflix has staved off its losing streak and managed to add 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, according to its quarterly report for the months of July to September (Q3). The loss in subscribers had been a major concern as the company lost 200,000 and 970,000 in two consequent quarters this year. The company itself was surprised with these figures as it offered a forecast of one million additions to its global subscriber base which now stands at 223.09 million. Netflix added that it expects 4.5 million subscribers in the following quarter. Why it matters: The company had been under pressure as it had to reckon with the tapering of growth fuelled by the pandemic coupled with fierce competition from other streamers ramping up their investments. It was the first time that Netflix lost subscribers in a…
News
Netflix reveals average revenue from India is affecting its bottom line in Asia-Pacific region
Its bottom line has been affected by the low average revenue per membership (ARM) in India, though it did not release specific numbers
Latest Headlines
- Indian PM calls for global coordination to tackle cyber crime at Interpol’s 90th General Assembly October 20, 2022
- Facebook India reports 74% Growth in Ad Revenue October 20, 2022
- Netflix reveals average revenue from India is affecting its bottom line in Asia-Pacific region October 20, 2022
- Jio overtakes BSNL In Wireline Services, Continues to be Top Wireless Service Provider: TRAI Data October 20, 2022
- Indian cybersecurity watchdog warns citizens of festival-themed scams October 20, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login