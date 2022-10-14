Netflix announces ad-supported plan in 12 countries sans India from November

Netflix will be launching its ad-supported plan, dubbed ‘Basic with Ads’, in November this year, as per a press release from the company. The company added that the plan will be available in 12 countries from which India is conspicuously absent. Why it matters: Netflix had remained steadfast for years in its rejection of ads on the platform but was forced to pivot after it reported subscriber loss for the first time in a decade. The announcement also means that Netflix will edge past Disney+ which is set to launch its own ad-supported plan in December this year. When and where will it be available: The company's list included the following countries apart from the US where the plan will go live from November 3, 2022— Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom The absence…

