Netflix will be launching its ad-supported plan, dubbed ‘Basic with Ads’, in November this year, as per a press release from the company. The company added that the plan will be available in 12 countries from which India is conspicuously absent. Why it matters: Netflix had remained steadfast for years in its rejection of ads on the platform but was forced to pivot after it reported subscriber loss for the first time in a decade. The announcement also means that Netflix will edge past Disney+ which is set to launch its own ad-supported plan in December this year. When and where will it be available: The company's list included the following countries apart from the US where the plan will go live from November 3, 2022— Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom The absence…
News
Netflix announces ad-supported plan in 12 countries sans India from November
Netflix was opposed to ads on its platforms until its first loss of subscribers in a decade forced a relook and a pivot
Latest Headlines
- Netflix announces ad-supported plan in 12 countries sans India from November October 14, 2022
- Which countries will soon accept UPI payments and RuPay cards? Here’s the complete list October 14, 2022
- Summary: RBI’s Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currencies (Digital Rupee) October 14, 2022
- How do we protect children’s privacy online? Speakers weigh in at #PrivacyNama2022 October 14, 2022
- ‘When spyware turns phones into weapons’: CPJ report on how spyware impacts journalists and press freedom October 13, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login