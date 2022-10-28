Narrow down definitions in the Telecom Bill: Stakeholders comment on the Telecom Bill during MediaNama event

Key takeaways

Revise definitions to have regulatory relevance

Properly define “communication services” and the specific services that fall under it

Frame a narrow definition of “telecommunication services” instead of the broad definition given in the Bill

Segregate access and services when considering regulation and licensing

Make provisions in case of excessive delegation of law

Ensure that the Preamble reflects the public law doctrines fought and won in court

MediaNama organised a discussion on the draft Telecommunications Bill 2022, on October 18, 2022. The experts attending the event at the India Habitat Centre gave excellent insights and recommendations about the Bill. You can watch the video of the event here.

Definitions fail regulatory purposes

Broad definitions must be revised: Many considered the “telecommunication services” to be “broad” in an attempt to include the traditional services as well as the software and the IT industry – even cloud.

“So this over broad scope means that not only would companies have to comply to all the regulations that now DoT has also regulations from MeitY also other laws that’s come up,” said one speaker at the event.

Moreover, at the end of the definition, the Bill states that “future services can also be included” meaning that the central government still retains right to define new services. Considering there are no guardrails against these broad definitions, one speaker asked that all three terms: telecommunications, telecommunication networks, and telecommunication services, be changed since all three stem from a “Parent Act.”

Redundant definitions do not help with regulation: Stakeholders demanded definitions that have regulatory relevance. One speaker called the definition of “telecommunication” “extremely unhelpful.”

“It’s too generic. And if you look at the definitions that you would expect from other utility regulation, for example, I mean, electricity is never defined so trivially as to include a battery that you might be using at home… it’s trying to be too clever by half, it’s including everything and whatever is missing they would be very happy to add. But I think in regulatory terms, it’s rather irrelevant and that it was must be a concern,”

Recommendation:

Split simple access versus content to frame definitions. Look at the International Telecommunications Union’s, of which India is a signatory, definitions of the terms and the IT regulations. “The ITU definition also broadly speaks of transmission, referring to the process of carrying content and therefore referring to the carriage layer,” said a speaker.

Telecom definition can include streaming platforms: As per the Bill, “telecommunication” is “transmission, emission or reception of any messages by via radio, optical, or other electromagnetic systems.” While the definition continues in this manner, this phrasing “will include any communication happening on any electromagnetic system be it over WhatsApp or any social media or over phone, etc.” said a speaker.

“Moreover, including video communication services under telecom services will mean that even OTTs will fall within the scope of that. This brings in the possibility that every streaming platform is also covered by this definition,” said the speaker.

Recommendation:

Take out OTT services and other items from the “laundry list” of the telecom services definition.

Include all that needs to be added in the Bill and then work on a tiered regulation.

“Figure out a way to tear stuff, which is what Australia, Korea, South Korea, maybe I think Singapore has also done I’m just reviewing all these stuff. So I think that’s kind of one approach, which is get everything in but then figure out tear,” said a speaker.

How definitions hinder licensing and jurisdiction

No definition for communication services will lead to inter-ministerial conflict: One speaker argued that telecommunication “only has to be infrastructure,” while communication services “only has to be infrastructure, not regulating content.” However, since the Bill does not define the latter but mentioned “video communication services” can mean that even content streaming services will be included in this Bill. This will lead to conflicts between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and various other ministries about who has jurisdiction, who doesn’t have jurisdiction.

“It is going to raise more jurisdictional disputes because of not having communication services or what communication means defined because of what generally communication means,” she said.

Recommendation:

“Separate content from carriers. Otherwise, the law will keep mixing up industries, mixing up services, just because telecom operators provide voice calling doesn’t mean that that has to be [put together with] access services and spectrum.”

Spell out what comes under communication services. The Bill while talking about OTT communication services should clarify what type of communication services come in this category

Telecom service definition imposes license regime on all digital services

One speaker pointed out that the telecommunication services definition when read with Section 3(2(a)) essentially states that “licensing is the exclusive privilege of the government” and brings almost all digital services under a licensing regime.

“And if you look back on the Indian economy 1991 onwards, Government of India has sort of de-licensed almost all activities. And here we are sort of transitioning to a digital economy. And this bill practically is… practically trying to bring everything in today’s digital economy under a licensing regime,” said the speaker.

Recommendation:

Referring to the Telegraph Act and the ITU preamble that set the government’s exclusive privilege to regulate telecom services, one speaker said that licensing should be restricted to the activities of those entities that have been allotted “this scarce natural resource.”

“I think that is at least my understanding of what the scope of Telecom Bill should be. Anything beyond that.. is something which the IT Act or the proposed Digital Act should regulate. And I think these are very different. I know there needs to be a segregation between access and services,” he said.

Anything that’s not access should be free. “Access services” which are spectrum should be regulated and licensed. There is no rationale to license anything that is not an access service provider using a scarce resource called spectrum.

Fighting with high stakes for very ordinary results

Yet another speaker observed that the government has previously tried to introduce broad terms for IT Rules, data protection, etc. This results in stakeholders having to negotiate a worst-case scenario, bringing the end-result to a very ordinary conclusion. He gave the example of the draft data protection law and its previously broad definitions.

“At the time, we had to engage with these kinds of ideas, despite how absurd it would sound to anybody else. All data of Indians a copy inside India, how can that be all personal data, we actually had to think about this at the time. And now see, what’s happened to it. My sense is that officers and departments are putting a very high price against which people have to now bargain and then they get something that is still not very ordinary, like still they get some localization,” he said.

Bill pretends to change previous provisions: Building on this, one speaker pointed out how the consultation paper [draft bill] claims to change the government’s powers under the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Telegraph Wireless Unlawful Possession Act. However, this does not pan out in the clauses of the Bill.

“If you look at the definition of wireless equipment, which is sub-clause 23, it means any telecommunication equipment used or capable of use in wireless communication, including any wireless transmitter that is capable of use for broadcasting. Most devices today have wireless transmitters, including our cars, right?” she said.

Coupled with other parts like Section 3, sub-clause 2 which gives the central government exclusive privilege to exercise its power under sub-section 1 by granting any entity the authorization for possession of wireless equipment, the government has the power to prescribe standards and license it. Similarly, the central government may exempt from requirement of license, registration, authorization or assignment under subsection 2, for “public interest” indicating that it retains the same powers as before under a different name.

Recommendation:

There needs to be clarity on definitions of “exclusive privilege” and “authorization.”

There is an eminent domain principle when it comes to natural resource wherein the government does have exclusive privilege. However, overall, the Bill looks at telecommunication services, not spectrum alone, which is a natural resource.

“What should be licensed and what should be, let’s say registered and what should just come under general authorization, that distinction has to be the principle for it has to be very, very clear. Right now if you look at the bill, it looks like the exclusive privilege is being applied to the entire broad definition of telecommunication services,” said a speaker.

Make provisions to protect against excessive delegation. Many provisions in the Bill are open-ended, such as licensing framework or provisions on default, exemptions given in case for default of payment, etc. However, these “very broadly worded” provisions don’t lay down a qualifying or disqualifying criteria.

Agreeing with this speaker, another participant said, “If the law is that if there is any delegation, there has to be certain governing principles contained in the law or the section itself. So where it is as broad as this and you can do whatever you feel like. I think it’s definitely a solid ground for challenge will be that this would be excessively delegated. So whatever the regulator decides, if they decide tomorrow to do X versus Y and there is no principle which can be identified from the law and that can certainly be challenged.”

Constitutional, public law doctrines should reflect in the Preamble

The Preamble plays a role in the interpretation of the statute, for a law that is by nature fairly litigious. However, one speaker pointed out that the Bill’s preamble does not have any reference to constitutional doctrines such as diversity of media and voices, freedom of speech and expression.

It says, “Considering telecommunication is a key driver economic and social development” and this becomes relevant and important considering there is ambiguity in the definitions.”

The Bill says “telecommunication services means a service of any description (including Broadcasting Services, electronic mail, voice mail, voice, video, and data communication services __ audiotex services, videotex services, fixed and mobile services, internet and broadband services, satellite based communication services, internet based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communications services, machine to machine communication services, over-the-top (OTT) communication services) which is made available to users by telecommunication, and includes any other service that the Central Government may notify to be telecommunication services.”

This laundry list is not based on certain criteria but definition of function or things we already use and utilize. According to a legal expert in the discussion, the Preamble plays a role when there’s an ambiguity of a clause. For example, there is an exercise of regulatory power to interpret the Clause when one says OTT communication services. In case of ambiguity, the benefit of doubt goes to the exercise of power.

Recommendations:

All the work gone either in courts or before the TRAI may also be better reflected in the preambular text itself, as people look towards sending comments.

The law’s objectives need to be based on public law doctrines which have come through constitutional litigation, free expression, the trusteeship doctrine. These ensure the central government does not have exclusive monopoly but acts as the custodian of the airwaves and conceptual shifts, which have happened post-independence due to the Constitution.

The ITU’s regulations require countries to follow human rights norms in its preamble. Similar changes to this preamble will help in interpreting provisions – useful in the context of surveillance, shutdowns, etc.

“Telecom is not a driver just of economic growth or social progress. It’s also a realization of rights to receive information to broadcast it, which should meaningfully be reflected in the preamble for every Indian. And I think that is a core objective, which should be recognized,” he said.

However, another speaker raised concerns about how this could bring in a more content-based perspective, for a core infrastructure.

A note on the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885

One speaker pointed out that when the Act was enacted on October 1, 1885, countries like Malaysia also had the same language in their Act because the source of these laws was the same. Further, most of the “new’ telecom services in India got licensed in the ‘90s like email. New things like VSAT, paging, PMRTS, even mobile, etc. also emerged at the time. However, the government did not have to change the definition in the Act. Similarly, it did not have to be changed when 5G was launched.

“I think from definitions perspective, that Act is so good, that a good lawyer… could argue that even telepathy needs a telecom license… if you look at the current Act, although it is called the Telecom Bill 2022, the fact is, in 2001, also we have this convergence communication bill. But even then that particular bill had overall a better structure, intent and checks and balances than the current one,” said the speaker.

