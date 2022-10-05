Mozilla, the not-for-profit foundation behind the internet browser Firefox, released a report alleging that Big Tech companies Google, Apple and Microsoft of using anti-competitive practices while promoting their respective web browsers (Chrome, Safari and Edge) and driving users away from other alternatives such as Firefox and Opera. The report goes deeper into how these software giants use their almost monopolistic positions along with manipulative design to their advantage. Why it matters? Of the 4.2 billion mobile internet subscribers globally, about 72% are Android users and 27% use iOS, Mozilla states. In the case of desktops, the share of Windows is over 74% and that of MacOS exceeds 14%, according to statcounter. This reveals the clear domination of three companies – Google, Apple and Microsoft, in creating operating systems for smartphones and desktops/laptops. Their control over operating systems allows them to…
News
Mozilla Report Accuses Google, Apple, Microsoft of Anti-Competitive Practices, Flags Shrinking Web Browser Choices
Mozilla, the nonprofit cretor of Firfox, accuses Apple, Google, and Microsoft of preventing competition from other browsers in a new report
Latest Headlines
- Mozilla Report Accuses Google, Apple, Microsoft of Anti-Competitive Practices, Flags Shrinking Web Browser Choices October 5, 2022
- Event Announcement: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct October 5, 2022
- PrivacyNama Session: Privacy and Competition; October 7 October 4, 2022
- PrivacyNama Session: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising; October 6 October 4, 2022
- Why did VideoLAN send a legal notice to the Indian government? October 4, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login