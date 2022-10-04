Indian government issues advisory prohibiting surrogate ads by betting platforms

What's the news: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on October 3 issued advisories to television channels, digital news publishers, and OTT platforms "strongly advising them to refrain from showing advertisements of online betting sites and surrogate advertisements of such sites." Additionally, the Ministry has advised online advertisement intermediaries to not target such advertisements toward the Indian audience. The government noted that it was issuing these advisories "in light of the significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children." Why does this matter? The regulation of real money gaming and gambling platforms is a major issue in India currently because some of these platforms are harming lives as gamers are borrowing loans, overspending, and committing suicide when they are unable to pay back. While real money gaming lives in legal uncertainty as it involves games of skill, gambling (betting) is banned in…

