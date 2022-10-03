Security concerns prevented Meta from including the findings of its India-specific investigation into hate speech in its first Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA) released in July, as per audio recordings accessed by the Wall Street Journal. “This is not the report that the human-rights team at Meta wanted to publish, we wanted to be able to publish more,” reportedly said Meta's senior human-rights adviser Iain Levine during private briefings held with rights groups after the report’s release two months ago. Levine informed the group that 120 Meta employees had reviewed the final report—which was also approved by Meta’s Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Newstead, and President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg. An Indian-Muslim researcher reportedly present at the meeting described the Big Tech giant’s decision as a “slap in my face and my people’s face who have endured so much hate…
“Security Concerns” Prevented Meta from Releasing Full Report on Impact of Hate Speech on India
Wall Street Journal reports that Meta withheld parts of its Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA) pertaining to hate speech in India
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
