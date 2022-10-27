Meta Fined $18 million in Turkey for Merging Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook data to deliver ads

Turkey's competition watchdog fined Meta $18.5 million on 26th October for breaking its competition law, Reuters reported. The order said that data from WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram was combined for display advertising which created entry barriers for others. It also said that Facebook dominates the social networking space, consumer communications services and online display advertising market. (The information regarding the order has been translated from Turkish with the help of Google translate and reporting by TechCrunch.) Turkey's competition authority said that Meta should take measures to reinstate competition in the market. The company has been given 1 month to notify the competent authority of the steps it will take to do this and 6 months for implementing these measures, once approved, according to TechCrunch Why Facebook should be worried: Meta's business depends on profiling people and getting to know more…

