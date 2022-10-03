Meta Faces Allegations of Non-Consensual Interception of Browsing Activity in New Class-Action Suit

Two United States residents have challenged Facebook-parent Meta's allegedly non-consensual and intentional interception of users' electronic communications while using iOS. In a class-action suit filed at a District Court in California on September 21st, the petitioners argue that Facebook illegally intercepted and recorded users' data while they used its in-app browser to access third-party websites, harming their privacy rights. The social media giant did not disclose these practices to users. 'Had Plaintiffs known that Meta could and would use its in-app browser to overcome Plaintiffs’ default browser settings and override their privacy choices, Plaintiffs would have avoided navigating to third-party websites from within Facebook,' the petition hypothesises. Claiming that Meta's actions are in violation of state and federal laws on privacy and competition, the petitioners seek various types of relief and that the platform's actions be brought to a halt.…

