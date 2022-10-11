What's the news: Instagram took down a video of an Uttar Pradesh resident worshipping Yogi Adityanath after it was reported by BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, The Wire reported. The video was posted by a satirical account called Superhumans of Cringetopia, which refers to itself as a group of academics and journalists. A source informed The Wire that all the 705 posts reported by Amit Malviya on Instagram were taken down by the platform. However, Meta's Andy Stone refuted the allegations and said that the posts "surfaced for review by automated systems, not humans. And the underlying documentation (shared by the Wire) appears to be fabricated." https://twitter.com/andymstone/status/1579644792077946882?s=20&t=7vZ-Iq2xX0o9lQDtYN2mVw How was the post blocked? The Instagram account's managers had told that the post was taken down within a few minutes of being uploaded and suspected it to be the job of…
Meta denies Instagram blocking over 700 posts reported by BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya
Meta flatly denied the report, saying that the underlying documents are “fabricated”, seconded by whistleblower Sophie Zhang
