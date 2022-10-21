What’s the news: An inter-ministerial task force at the Centre has recommended that online gaming companies use facial recognition technologies (FRT) to verify the age of players to address concerns of addiction, particularly among children, reported the Hindustan Times. The report prepared by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) task force, contains new gaming regulations with recommendations from the Union Ministries of Home, Sports and Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Finance, Law, and Consumer Affairs. The report discusses how financial losses due to real money online gaming have led to suicides in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of India. Further, it acknowledges the lack of a regulatory framework to govern online gaming companies, such as having a grievance redressal mechanism, implementing player protection measures, protecting data and IPR, and prohibiting misleading advertisements. Why…
Use Facial Recognition To Age-Verify Online Game Players, Suggests IT Ministry Task Force
