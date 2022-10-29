Government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committees can overturn content and account takedowns by social media platforms, a freshly notified amendment to India's IT Rules indicates. The "Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022" also notably retain a provision for intermediaries to “cause” users not to transmit specified unlawful content online. The 72-hour timeline for intermediaries to take down specified types of flagged unlawful content is also retained. Why it matters: When first proposed in June, experts had warned that these provisions may lead to intermediaries preemptively and rashly taking down content to comply with the law, potentially stifling users’ free speech rights by pre-censoring content online. The government-appointed GAC may also introduce executive oversight into the appellate process, potentially leading to biased decision-making. Intermediaries are also still expected to “ensure [user] accessibility” to their services and respect the…
IT Ministry Notifies Amendments to the IT Rules, 2021: What’s Changed?
The IT Ministry (MeitY) has notified amendments to the IT Rules which include oversight of social media: here’s a complete rundown
