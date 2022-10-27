What's the news: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written to Meta asking for the reasons behind WhatsApp's recent outage, Economic Times reports. The popular messaging platform was not working for users across the globe for nearly 2 hours on October 25. Was it a cyberattack: The government wants to know if the outage was due to an internal glitch or a cyberattack, the report stated. If it was the latter, the government has asked Meta to coordinate with the country's cybersecurity watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) "to ascertain whether there was any untoward cyber incident with regard to the company’s servers during the time." Notably, CERT-In's new cybersecurity rules already require all companies to report cybersecurity incidents within 6 hours. Why does this matter: Although rare, WhatsApp outages have significant implications because of the number of people that rely…
News
Indian government wants to know if WhatsApp outage was due to cyberattack: Report
T Ministry has asked Meta to explain WhatsApp’s two hour outage on October 25
Latest Headlines
- All you need to know about The Wire vs Meta Controversy On Content Removal October 27, 2022
- Indian government wants to know if WhatsApp outage was due to cyberattack: Report October 27, 2022
- Deadline for comments on draft Telecom Bill extended to November 10! October 27, 2022
- IT Ministry May Step In To Regulate Online Betting Ads Displayed On Social Media Platforms October 26, 2022
- PIL alleging UIDAI shares citizen data with foreign companies withdrawn October 26, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login