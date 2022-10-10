Karnataka Transport Department Asks Ola, Uber, Rapido to Stop Autorickshaw Services

With inputs from Vallari Sanzgiri After noting the high fares charged by Ola, Uber and Rapido for hailing autorickshaws (autos), the transport department has asked these cab aggregators to stop auto rides with "immediate effect", Transport Commissioner T.H.M Kumar told The Hindu on October 6th. Interestingly, ground reports on October 10 revealed that the company workers continue to provide their services on Monday morning. In 2021, the basic auto fares in Bengaluru were fixed at Rs 30 for 2 km (which was also the minimum fare) and Rs 15 for subsequent kilometres. However, the cab aggregators were charging a premium on the fixed prices, the Hindu said. "The aggregators have violated rules by charging exorbitant fares. Following complaints, notices have been issued and further action will be initiated. At present, the issue of the aggregators’ rules is pending before the…

