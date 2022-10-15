Karnataka HC allows Ola, Uber, Rapido Autos in the state, Asks Govt. Not To Take Coercive Action

The Karnataka High Court passed an interim order allowing online cab aggregators to offer autorickshaw services on their platforms on Friday, The Hindu reported. However, the aggregators can only charge 10% over the charges fixed by the government, in addition to GST. Also, the court directed the State government not to take any coercive action against the online cab aggregators. Background: Ola, Uber and Rapido had moved the High Court of Karnataka after the State government disallowed online cab aggregators from offering autorickshaw services in Bengaluru from Wednesday and even warned of a monetary penalty, Medianama reported. Transport Commissioner T.H.M. Kumar had cited surge pricing in auto fares as one of the reasons for taking action against the cab aggregators when the state had fixed fares for autos. The State government of Karnataka and cab aggregators also held a separate meeting…

