The Karnataka government is looking to approach the Karnataka High Court to ratify the current temporary 10% cap on convenience fees charged by app-based ride-hailing firms, reported Economic Times. The decision comes after the government reportedly received positive feedback from commuters using price-capped autos in Bengaluru. Why was the interim cap introduced?: Despite the state’s capped base fare of Rs. 30 for a 2-kilometre distance, multiple consumer complaints were raised, with some stating that platforms were charging base fares for auto rides as high as Rs. 100 in Bengaluru. After this, the Transport Department issued an order on October 6th, directing Ola, Uber, and Rapido to stop offering auto rides "with immediate effect". The three platforms then challenged the order at the High Court. On October 14th, it issued an interim order allowing the platforms to resume auto services, while capping…
News
Karnataka Government Leans Towards 10% Cap On Convenience Fees Charged by Ride-Hailing Platforms: Report
The state govt approaches the Karnataka High Court to ratify the 10% cap on convinience fee on auto rides charged by ride aggregators
Latest Headlines
- Why did a court in Kerala stop Kantara’s filmmakers from using the song ‘Varaha Roopam’? October 31, 2022
- Karnataka Government Leans Towards 10% Cap On Convenience Fees Charged by Ride-Hailing Platforms: Report October 31, 2022
- Here’s how Slice is changing to work around RBI’s digital lending guidelines October 31, 2022
- Deep Dive: Understanding India’s antitrust rulings against Google Android and Play Store October 31, 2022
- Google plans to appeal India antitrust order that directs major changes to Android October 31, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login