The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology may step in to curb online betting and gambling advertisements hosted by major social media platforms in India, reported The Indian Express. “I am very concerned that many social media and digital platforms are advertising these obviously illegal online betting sites. We are focusing on taking steps on that,” said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in conversation with The Indian Express. Displayed on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, these ads promote online betting and gambling sites, and in some cases, onboard users too. Why it matters: While the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued advisories this year (and this month) advising newspapers, television channels, and streaming platforms against displaying ads and surrogate ads for online betting platforms, no similar advisory has been issued for social media…
IT Ministry May Step In To Regulate Online Betting Ads Displayed On Social Media Platforms
MeitY took note of ads promoting online betting sites on social media, often “illegal”, as per Rajeev Chandrasekhar
