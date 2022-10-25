With inputs from Akshit Chawla The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rubbished a Business Standard report which suggested that it was not in favour of regulation for over-the-top (OTT) communication service providers. Medianama had reached out to TRAI and an official claimed that no comments were made by anyone within the organisation, and they did not add anything else in their response. Why it matters: The Indian government has extended the definition of telecommunication service to include companies like WhatsApp, Signal, Zoom, etc., as they offer calling and messaging services in the draft telecom bill. The provision ran into criticism as it is likely to impose regulatory burden on companies making it difficult for many to operate in India. TRAI’s purported comments, and the subsequent denial, suggest that the issue is a sensitive one and the regulator is…
News
Is TRAI in favour of including OTT services in the draft telecom bill or not?
TRAI is apparently backtracking on its earlier stance that OTTs should not be regulated along on the lines of telcos
Latest Headlines
- Is TRAI in favour of including OTT services in the draft telecom bill or not? October 25, 2022
- Apple Smart Developer Assistance Fund starts paying out $100mn to US developers October 25, 2022
- Apple updates App Store policies around NFTs, cryptocurrency, “hookup” apps, advertisements, etc October 25, 2022
- Video: MediaNama’s discussion on the Draft Telecom Bill 2022 October 25, 2022
- Supreme Court issues notice on J&K schools association’s plea against internet shutdowns October 21, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login