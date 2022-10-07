The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given its approval to Bima Sugam, an online 'insurance-selling' platform, CNBC18 reported. The insurance companies have been asked to operationalise it by January 2023. It seeks to eliminate the commissions charged by agents and brokers while selling insurance products. What is Bima Sugam? Although Medianama could not find any official document detailing the role of Bima Sugam, sources told CNBC18 how the platform will work. The digital platform will act as an 'intermediary' where all insurance products will be listed (including but not limited to life and health insurance). It will also be responsible for the sale, servicing and claims of the listed insurance products, the show's host Yash Jain said. How Bima Sugam will be different from Policybazaar The IRDAI-backed platform will not only sell insurance to individuals but…
IRDAI Approves ‘Amazon-like’ Intermediary For Selling Insurance Products: Benefits and Concerns
‘Bima Sugam’ program for insuarance policies looks to lessen companies’ expenses on brokers and agents
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
