Draft Telecom Bill: Can the provision to intercept communications be legally challenged? #NAMA

Policy enthusiasts, lawyers, and of course, people working in the telecom sector (and more) came together for a spirited discussion on the recently released Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 at Medianama’s event held in Delhi on October 18th. Unsurprisingly, the event extended an hour beyond its end time as experts enthusiastically shared their take on various provisions of the bill, from licensing to national security. You can watch the full video here. In this piece, however, we’ll focus on a fairly contentious and important part of the bill – interception and internet shutdowns.

The said topics are mentioned in Chapter 6 of the bill, a complete analysis of which you can read here. In short, it allows the government to direct telecom companies to intercept messages, suspend internet services and take temporary possession of telecom services, in certain circumstances. Read on to know the attendees’ thoughts, analysis and recommendations on this specific part of the bill.

The medium of speech is not protected under Article 19(1)(a), which means even if speed is reduced from 4G to 2G. It is outside the four corners of Article 19(2)” the same speaker continued. She said, “You have enough legal, sound landmark judgements to support both these arguments”.

Controlling medium will have an aspect of controlling speech economically” an attendee noted. “The Sakal Papers judgement is very clear on this – if by way of controlling the medium you’re trying to put some economic restrictions that will impact speech – it has to be within the four corners of Article 19(2) alone. It can’t be beyond Article 19(2)”. The person went on to add that

Decisions by any state authority to diminish internet speed (like it happened in Kashmir) has a chilling effect on a few different dimensions of speech, but more specifically the right to seek, receive and impart information, another speaker said. Moreover, when websites are developed over the internet, there is a certain understanding of the type of bandwidth available for the consumer accessing these services. “So in some ways, when you reduce the bandwidth available, then a lot of websites and content and application and services sort of become unusable”, the person added.

An attendee asked if controlling access to the internet (which is the medium of access) will not be a violation of free speech as well. Another person replied by saying shutting down the internet (through government/court-ordered internet shutdowns) is purely stopping the expression of speech itself. “There are ways in which you can regulate the medium which will impact speech definitely, but the implication of saying that any regulation of the medium is a restriction on speech is quite grave because there is no ground in 19(2), which allows you to do ordinary regulations of the medium, like registration, like licensing. There is nothing in 19(2) that allows you to do that” the person added. “Unless we want that to happen, we can’t say that merely regulating the medium equals to restriction of speech”.

The definition of telecommunication services and telecommunication and telecommunication networks does cover basically all communication that happens online, including machine-to-machine communication, a speaker said. “So, in theory, one could also order that IoT devices and messages from IoT devices or data from IoT devices also be provided to and intercepted by the government”. So, this is broadening the scope of the Telegraph Act of 1885, she said. It can be argued that all of these things are already covered under the definition of a telegraph, but here the bill is explicitly broadening the definition to include a wider range of communications, the speaker added.

. The language in the draft telecom bill is not very different from the 5(2) of the Telegraph Act in the sense that in case of national security emergency you can do interception and monitoring, he added. But then now you’re “extending that to everything online and pretty much everything under the sun”. Another speaker added that even “

Laying down the framework for content moderation: What is the legal framework for CMS (Centralised Monitoring Systems) for example? a speaker questioned rhetorically. “Right now as far as I understand, unlawful surveillance is under challenge in a case called Centre for Public Litigation in Delhi High Court”, he continued. The person went on to add, “I think the fact that now it has been laid down (in the telecom bill) is definitely a positive step. Until now what is the legal framework for our surveillance laws? There’s pretty much nothing”. Another speaker responded to this by saying ” I’m not sure if the telecom draft bill will apply to something like CMS because it’s still talking about, from my understanding particular interception, the nature of CMS is more in the nature of mass surveillance”.

List down tools for surveillance: It should be listed how the government plans to intercept. For example, whether they’re allowed to use malware services or not, the same speaker added. He went on to say that as of now “there’s no restriction on the tools you can use to intercept. So they amount to hacking and greater levels of surveillance… So, I think it would also be worth suggesting at least an amendment to clarify the kind of tools which can be used for interception.”.

Identify who’s doing disclosures and interceptions: The government is allowed to intercept by ordering to “direct that any message or class of messages, to or from any person or class of persons, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication services or telecommunication network, shall not be transmitted, or shall be intercepted or detained or disclosed to the officer mentioned in such order”. One speaker said that it should be specified as to who is doing the disclosures, and who is doing the intervention.

Death of end-to-end encryption platforms?: If the bill becomes a law, end-to-end platforms “just cannot offer services in India any longer and if they’re trying to bundle up all of the litigation that they’re seeing in various courts and now it’s in front of the Supreme Court and trying to squash that under this particular act, does that then mean that they’re asking for lawful access because that argument had fallen flat many, many years ago. Are they asking for traceability to be implemented in this manner? …because I don’t think any end-to-end encrypted messaging service is willing to dilute security for users across the world just for the Indian market”.

Retrospective content moderation?: “ How is this content going to be moderated? Is there a grandfathering clause? Are all service providers going to look at all the data retrospectively shared on their platforms and then prospectively as well and this is a massive amount of data to be scanned”, a speaker said.

Changes in the network layer of the internet: “ My bigger concern is then you’re interfering and you’re disrupting the whole architecture of the internet because right now we are still concerned with the content layer of the internet. Once we start going into messing with the data agnostic needs of networks then you’re messing with the network layer of the internet, which is going to be so much more expensive and it’s going to be so disruptive that networks are going to find it extremely hard and expensive to interoperate with one another and this is just within the country. When we talk about India and other countries, it’s going to be a completely different mess”, a speaker said talking about the bill’s provisions that allow the government to suspend telecommunication networks.