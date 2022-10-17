While Twitter floods with gossip on The Wire-Meta controversy, Instagram announced expanding its age-verification testing program to India and Brazil, reported Tech Crunch. However, the social media platform said it will be removing the option of ‘social vouching’ as a verification option. Earlier, Instagram had posted on its blog about new ways to verify user’s age without compelling them to make an ID in the US. It partnered with UK-based start-up Yoti that estimates the age of users based on a video selfie uploaded by them. As per the Tech Crunch report, both companies said they delete the data afterward. The announcement comes at a time when Meta and its many platforms are under the microscope for dragging its feet on user privacy and safety, particularly of children. Why it matters: Age-verification is increasingly becoming a heated topic, especially after…
After US, Instagram introduces age-verification testing program in India
Instagram is testing age verification of users, now expanded to India and Brazil amid concerns of child safety and privacy online
