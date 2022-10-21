Did the Indian government receive a shipment containing Pegasus hardware from the NSO Group?

The Indian government is said to have received a shipment containing hardware that resembles equipment used in the deployment of Pegasus, according to an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The investigation revealed that India’s principal intelligence agency, Intelligence Bureau, purchased the hardware in April 2017 from the NSO Group— an Israeli company which owns the spyware. OCCRP’s findings were verified independently by Entrackr*. The report revealed that they were able to verify the findings through another source of Indian trade data. Why it matters: The Indian government has remained tight-lipped about its involvement with Pegasus which was alleged to have been used illegally by it against citizens in 2021. The findings cast doubts over the veracity of denials issued by the Indian government which has dismissed every charge against them. It also backs the claim…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.