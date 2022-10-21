The Indian government is said to have received a shipment containing hardware that resembles equipment used in the deployment of Pegasus, according to an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The investigation revealed that India’s principal intelligence agency, Intelligence Bureau, purchased the hardware in April 2017 from the NSO Group— an Israeli company which owns the spyware. OCCRP’s findings were verified independently by Entrackr*. The report revealed that they were able to verify the findings through another source of Indian trade data. Why it matters: The Indian government has remained tight-lipped about its involvement with Pegasus which was alleged to have been used illegally by it against citizens in 2021. The findings cast doubts over the veracity of denials issued by the Indian government which has dismissed every charge against them. It also backs the claim…
News
Did the Indian government receive a shipment containing Pegasus hardware from the NSO Group?
Indian government received a shipment of equipment to deploy the Pegasus spyware as part of a larger deal with Israel, says report
Latest Headlines
- Use Facial Recognition To Age-Verify Online Game Players, Suggests IT Ministry Task Force October 21, 2022
- Everything that you need to know about US’ Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights October 21, 2022
- Did the Indian government receive a shipment containing Pegasus hardware from the NSO Group? October 21, 2022
- Legal Affairs Department Approves Final Version of Amended IT Rules, Including the GAC: Report October 21, 2022
- What changes India wants Google to make to Android October 21, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login