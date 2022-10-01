The Department of Telecommunications has asked internet service providers (ISPs) to block 67 porn websites in two separate orders dated 24th September, 2022. The first order directed blocking of 63 websites was based on a Pune court order and was forwarded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The second order forwarded by MeitY to DoT was based on an Uttarakhand High Court order. “MeitY in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High Court) order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below-mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the following four (4) websites/URLs,” the second order said. What is rule 3(2)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021? This…
News
India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) orders ISPs to Block 67 Porn Websites
The order to block the porn websites was issued under 3(2)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021 and have previously been acted on in 2015 and 2018
Latest Headlines
- Delhi police deploys drones to monitor anti-CAA protest centre Shaheen Bagh October 1, 2022
- India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) orders ISPs to Block 67 Porn Websites October 1, 2022
- RBI’s card storage rules kick in today, but is the payments ecosystem ready in India? October 1, 2022
- Summary: California dials up regulatory heat on Amazon by suing it for antitrust violations October 1, 2022
- PrivacyNama Session: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows; October 6 September 30, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login