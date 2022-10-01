India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) orders ISPs to Block 67 Porn Websites

The Department of Telecommunications has asked internet service providers (ISPs) to block 67 porn websites in two separate orders dated 24th September, 2022. The first order directed blocking of 63 websites was based on a Pune court order and was forwarded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The second order forwarded by MeitY to DoT was based on an Uttarakhand High Court order. “MeitY in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High Court) order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below-mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the following four (4) websites/URLs,” the second order said. What is rule 3(2)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021? This…

