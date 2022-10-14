What’s the news: India’s health tech firms are pushing for self-regulation of its data “in the absence of a sound legislation for data protection,” reported the Pharmabiz on October 13, 2022. The demand came in the wake of a revised Health Data Management Policy (HDMP) that allows the processing of personal health data without consent in the “interest of public health.” According to Amrit Singh, Co-founder and CRO of health and insurance tech startup “Loop Health,” healthcare providers are obligated to properly manage patient data “to create a culture of trust and transparency with patients.” He said that at a time when data breaches and cyber-attacks are becoming a common phenomenon, patient information has become more at-risk and can be dangerous in the wrong hands. He pushed that healthcare providers take it upon themselves to protect the data until a…
News
Health tech firms resist Health Data Management Policy, demand self-regulation instead
Indian health tech firms demand self-regulation of patient data in the absence of a data protection law in the country
Latest Headlines
- Health tech firms resist Health Data Management Policy, demand self-regulation instead October 14, 2022
- Agenda: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct #NAMA October 14, 2022
- Netflix announces ad-supported plan in 12 countries sans India from November October 14, 2022
- Which countries will soon accept UPI payments and RuPay cards? Here’s the complete list October 14, 2022
- Summary: RBI’s Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currencies (Digital Rupee) October 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login