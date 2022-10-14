“Currently the implication [by the government] is… ‘we are going to use this for your good, just trust us,’ but I'm not supposed to. The citizen is not supposed to trust their government. In fact, a democracy can only work if the citizen is not expected to trust their government at all. This is the one and only reason when we in 1950 gave to ourselves, we the people of India gave ourselves our constitution, we put in fundamental rights…” Tanmay Singh, senior litigation counsel at the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), said while talking about government surveillance and the lack of procedural safeguards during the second day of PrivacyNama 2022 on October 7. Singh along with Eyup Kun, a Turkish qualified lawyer and a doctoral researcher at KU Leuven Centre for IT and IP Law and Sreenidhi Srinivasan, advocate at…
News
Government says “trust us” with data but must a democracy be expected to trust the government? #PrivacyNama2022
Panelists at PrivacyNama 2022, our flagship conference, put their views on surveillance and government access to data
Latest Headlines
- Government says “trust us” with data but must a democracy be expected to trust the government? #PrivacyNama2022 October 14, 2022
- Health tech firms resist Health Data Management Policy, demand self-regulation instead October 14, 2022
- Agenda: Draft Telecom Bill, 2022, Delhi, 18th Oct #NAMA October 14, 2022
- Netflix announces ad-supported plan in 12 countries sans India from November October 14, 2022
- Which countries will soon accept UPI payments and RuPay cards? Here’s the complete list October 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login