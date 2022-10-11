Google will launch its global rewards program Google Play Points in India this week. It will enable users to earn points for the money they spend on Google Play services including in-app items, apps, games and subscriptions. These points can be redeemed to get Google Play credit, which can be used to buy from Google's Play Store. Google will classify users into four categories – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, based on the number of points. An image sent by Google reveals that a gold category user will earn 1.2 Play Points for every Rs 5 spent on the Google Play services. The service is free to join and does not require any subscription. [caption id="attachment_169937" align="aligncenter" width="2560"] Image shared by Google[/caption] Google Play points program is already active in 28 countries and over 100 million people have used it,…
Google To Launch Its Rewards System "Play Points" In India
